Oriella Marie Connor was born on May 28, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 11oz. Her parents are Bobby and Anthony Connor, of Newport, and her siblings are Owen, nine, Oliver, seven, and Oakley, five. Mum Bobby said: "Oriella was born in her complete sac, they didn't break until her feet were out and the midwives told us that this is very lucky as fishermen used to call these babies mermaid babies and keep their sacs and placenta on their boats for good luck. Its a lovely little story to share!"

Ronnie Robert Watkins was born on June 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. His parents are Paige Cheshire and Jaik Watkins, of Blackwood, and his big brother is Reggie James Watkins, 11 months.

Aella Jade Jo Ex was born on June 11, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 8oz, Her parents are Kirsten Williams and Rhys Jones, of Newport, and her big sister is Nevaeh, 10.

Thea Elizabeth Williams was born on June 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. she is the first child of Laura and Griffith Williams, of Newport.

Autumn Leigh Penn was born five weeks early on January 19, 2022, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lbs 7oz. She is the first child of Shannon Penn and Jordan Evans, of Cwmbran.

Arthur Ryall was born on June 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Danni Ryan and Mitchell Ryall, of Rhiwderin.