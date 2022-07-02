THE streets in Newport came alive with music as Maindee Festival returned on Saturday.

Fortunately the weather held off after showery morning, and people turned out in their hundreds for the street party and parade.

The event is now in its 26th year and celebrates the diversity and different cultures in the community.

The street party kicked off with a parade along the roads around Jubilee Gardens.

Then inside the gardens, there was live music and entertainment – including spoken word performances – hosted by community radio station Newport City Radio, as well as local traders’ stalls and organisations giving out information to residents.

There were also arts and crafts, as well as activities for the whole family.

Arts and crafts at Maindee Festival.

Following the parade, there was a samba performance at Community House, where attendees could stop off for a bite to eat and a cup of tea.

“It’s changed over the past few years because of Covid,” said Ian Lamsdale, chairman of the festival.

“Even during Covid, we wanted to still put something on and were really keen to be out in the community.

Live music at Maindee Festival.

“This year we wanted to try something different. We’ve super-sized the street party and then we have got the music festival and the green festival.

“Community House on Eden Road is the heartbeat of this community, so this is a way to bring them outside.

“It’s a celebration of the community.”