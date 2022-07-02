AN appeal for information has been made after a police vehicle was hit by a car on an M4 interchange roundabout.
The collision took place today at around 5.10pm on the M4 Junction 25 interchange roundabout, Caerleon Road, Newport.
The crash involved a grey Seat Leon.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Additional officers attended to assist with traffic management.
“We’re asking for anyone who was on the roundabout at around this time or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200220886, with any details.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
