A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been missing since Friday.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find Sam Gwilliam, who was last seen on Church Road in Newport at around 8.45pm on Friday, July 1.

Mr Gwilliam is described as having ginger hair with a beard, and is believed to be wearing dark jeans, a light knitted top, black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send officers a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200220344.

Mr Gwilliam is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.