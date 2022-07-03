SCOUTS and guides from Newport helped usher in this year’s Commonwealth Games as the Queen’s Baton Relay came to the city.

Ahead of the games in Birmingham, which start on July 28, the baton is visiting all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days, covering 140,000 kilometres.

The baton arrived in Wales in Anglesey on June 29, and on its fifth day made its way to Newport Stadium.

The batonbearers completing a lap of Newport Stadium for the Queen's Baton Relay. Picture: Newport council.

There, members of Newport’s scout and guide groups had been nominated by their leaders to carry the baton in a relay around the track.

16 youngsters carried the baton around the track, cheered on by their friends and families in the stands, and Newport’s Christian Malcolm – who won silver and bronze in the 200m at the 1998 and 2010 games – was also on hand to lend his support.

Christian Malcolm lends a hand to start the relay in Newport. Picture: Newport council.

And after the four-lap relay was completed, all of the batonbearers took part in a final lap and were joined by Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, and deputy mayor Cllr John Jones.

Newport Live then hosted a range of activities on the in-field for all the children in attendance, and the baton was then taken on to Cardiff and then Swansea, before it returns to England for the final leg of the journey.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Cllr Jones. “It’s great for the youth of Newport.

“It’s about the children. They were so excited. Some of them were saying how they couldn’t get to sleep last night!

“It’s important for Newport to be recognised for an event like this.”

“They were so excited,” said Cllr Mudd. “It’s creating memories for these young people that will stay with them forever.

“I’m so pleased that Newport Live has organised all of these activities for all the children.”