THE M4 motorway was closed for around nine hours today after a "serious" crash.
The incident occurred on the westbound carriageway between the Coldra and Caerleon after a crash.
The motorway was closed entirely - east and westbound - for a time while the emergency services assessed the scene.
Traffic was diverted via the SDR.
Heavy congestion resulted, on both the SDR and the A449, as motorists tried to find alternative routes.
The eastbound carriageway reopened at around 12.25pm, but it was still some five hours before the westbound side of the M4 was reopened.
Queues also stretched back across the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Pictures seen by the Argus suggest that at least two vehilces were involved in the crash.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here