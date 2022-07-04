WALES' first minister and the leader of Plaid Cymru will today announce a new package of measures to address the issue of second homes in Wales.

Mark Drakeford will make the announcement alongside Adam Price of Plaid.

At a joint press conference today they will give an update on the action being taken to ensure everyone is able to afford to live in their local community, whether that’s buying or renting a home.

The measures will include changes to planning, taxation and plans for a new licensing scheme for holiday lets.

Specifics on the time of the press conference are scarce at this time. We will bring you more information on the announcement when it becomes available.