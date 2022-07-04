WALES' first minister and the leader of Plaid Cymru will today announce a new package of measures to address the issue of second homes in Wales.
Mark Drakeford will make the announcement alongside Adam Price of Plaid.
At a joint press conference today they will give an update on the action being taken to ensure everyone is able to afford to live in their local community, whether that’s buying or renting a home.
The measures will include changes to planning, taxation and plans for a new licensing scheme for holiday lets.
Specifics on the time of the press conference are scarce at this time. We will bring you more information on the announcement when it becomes available.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here