THIS man who has connections in Newport is wanted by police in relation to a “disturbance” in Cardiff.

Officers want to speak to Anthony Smith, 35, over an incident that took place in the Roath area of the Welsh capital in May.

He is from Roath.

Any with information on where he is asked is asked to call South Wales Police on 101 or contact them online here https://orlo.uk/ByW3z quoting reference *146219.