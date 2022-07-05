A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

AALIYAH REES, 23, of Macaulay Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN PAUL NOBLE, aged 21, of Trem Twyn Barlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £597 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Malpas Road on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MALEEHA SHAKEEL, 23, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN REYNOLDS, 77, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 exit road onto the Old Green roundabout on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

DANIEL ANDREW DAVID RICHARDS, 30, of Ton Y Felin Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Abertridwr, on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN WATKINS, 37, of West Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted public disorder last Boxing Day.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE RIDLER, 49, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing make-up and toiletries from Lloyds Pharmacy and possession of amphetamine in Newport on June 13.

He was ordered to pay £146 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE COOMBER, 24, of Cardiff Road, Pengam, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the A469 in Bargoed on April 4.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KIERAN SCOTT PARFITT, 27, of Griffiths Court, Forgeside, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £521 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Broad Street on January 23.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CRAIG SEARLES, 37, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, on January 29.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

PAUL LLOYD, 36, of Bowen Industrial Estate, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Park View, Bassaleg, Newport, on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

SARAH PRITCHARD, 37, of Cromwell Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the B4591 in Cross Keys on February 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

RICHARD ANDREW STERRY, 55, of Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN LESLEY WATKINS, 34, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Chepstow Road on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE CLEATON, 31, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE PEARCE, 37, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE TAYLOR, 27, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN TAYLOR, 38, of Folly Lane, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.