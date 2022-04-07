Live

Live: Welsh Government set to target second home owners

By Elis Sandford

  • Wales's first minister and the leader of Plaid Cymru are set for a joint press conference
  • It is expected that a new package of measures to address the issue of second homes in Wales will be announced
  • They are set to give an update on the action being taken to ensure everyone is able to afford to live in their local community, whether that’s buying or renting a home

