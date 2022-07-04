ITV Tenable host Warwick Davis has spoken out about his wife’s mystery illness which left the actor breaking down in tears daily. Davis even revealed he gathered their children to say goodbye at the hospital.

His wife Sam was diagnosed with sepsis and required hospital treatment after falling seriously ill back in 2019.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Mr Davis said: “The next few hours were the longest of my life as I waited on the ward with our children in the empty space left by Sam’s hospital bed.

“I hoped it would not symbolise a future for us without her.”

Mrs Davis' health declined on a family holiday and went to the hospital after being left so weak she could hardly stand on her own.

Her symptoms included weakness, drowsiness and itchiness, as well as exhaustion. Warwick revealed his wife was lucky not to have list limbs as a result of the illness.

Mr Davis said: “I broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me."

Warwick Davis said he is speaking out in a bid to raise awareness of the illness which has left his wife suffering from PTSD even now.