GOOD Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has issued an update to fans after an urgent plea concerning her husband Derek Draper.

The 54-year-old asked fans for help after leaving important medical supplies for her husband in a taxi.

Taking to social media, she said: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit & have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front!

"The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there - please look & get in touch - need urgently!!"

Luckily, one Twitter user knew the driver and rushed to help.

They said: "I know the driver Kate as he mentioned he'd taken you and your husband to me this evening. I’m trying to get in touch right now."

Later on, Mrs Garraway updated fans with the news that she had found the medical supplies.

"It’s been returned! Thanks to all who reached out - the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it - phew and thanks to all. #happysundayeveryone," she said.

Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek Draper

Derek Draper, 53, fell ill in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant has been open about how her family has coped since her husband's diagnosis.

She recently updated fans: "So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful."

She added: "As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck in to some weeding & planting.

"It's been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn't me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze.

"Am sure there's a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it."