A PAEDOPHILE who defied a court order imposed after being jailed four years ago is back behind bars.
Leah Harvey, 27, of Hafodyrynys Road, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was sent to prison for 24 weeks after admitting the breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
That order was imposed in May 2018, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
MORE NEWS: Cyclist charged after death of woman
On that occasion, the defendant was jailed for three years and eight months for five counts of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.
Harvey’s latest offending took place on June 30 for having an unregistered electronic device in High Street, Newbridge.
The defendant pleaded guilty.
Harvey was ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge after being released from custody.
