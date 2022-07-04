Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has celebrated her wedding to partner Ben Jones after several delays.

The dance professional, from Caerphilly, married Ben, who is also her dance partner outside of the BBC show, on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and Strictly co-stars, with fellow professional dancer Diane Buswell serving as a bridesmaid.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Amy said: “It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales. The day was a celebration of Ben and me.”

The pair were due to marry in 2020 after getting engaged in 2018 but delayed their big day so that they could have everyone they wanted in attendance.

Speaking to Metro last year, Amy said: “Our coach lives in America – we wouldn’t have won our title if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been on Strictly if it wasn’t for him, so for him to not be part of our big day would be a shame.

“For us, we do want the wedding we want, so if we have to wait a little bit longer, so be it. We’re not going anywhere.”