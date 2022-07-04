IT HAS been a busy weekend for the pilots of the iconic Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows are the Royal Air Force aerobatic team who fly Hawk fast-jets, and appeared at the Wales Airshow in Swansea on the weekend.
The Red Arrows at Wales Airshow in Swansea. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sandra Kepkowska
But many people across Gwent were treated to the spectacular sight, as the Red Arrows flew from Swansea to Pontypridd in the early evening of Sunday, July 3.
Our camera club members shared some of their snaps of the jets flying over Abergavenny, Blaenavon and Newport.
The Red Arrows fly over the Blorenge in Abergavenny. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Robin Birt
The Red Arrows fly over Ridgeway in Newport. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Morris.
The Red Arrows flying over Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece.
The Red Arrows fly over Ridgeway in Newport. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Morris
The Red Arrows flying over Abergavenny. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lee Parker.
