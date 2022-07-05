A THUG was jailed for assaulting a police officer at a railway station after he was caught trespassing on the tracks.

Anthony Paul Taylor, 37, assaulted Connor David at Ebbw Vale Parkway last week, on Thursday, June 30.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the incident was “carried out in front of members of the public” and the defendant has an “extensive” record of previous convictions.

It was his 11th offence of assaulting an emergency worker.

Taylor, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, trespassing on a railway line and public disorder.

The defendant was jailed for 35 weeks.

After his release from prison he was ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation on top of a £154 surcharge.

Following Taylor’s sentence, Inspector Michael Jones, from British Transport Police, said: “Attacking and abusing our officers will never be tolerated on the rail network.

“I am thankful to the courts for handing down a custodial sentence to Taylor for assaulting our officers and trespassing on the railway line.

“Stepping on the tracks is extremely dangerous and we’ve seen first-hand the tragic consequences that can occur from doing so.

“If you witness anyone trespassing, please report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 – in an emergency, always dial 999.”