POLICE in Gwent have released a statement following an incident in which a man was found injured in Monmouth town centre - and later died.

Last weekend - Sunday, June 26 - the emergency services were called to Monnow Street, Monmouth at around 1.15am.

It came after a man was found unconscious.

Both Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene, with paramedics treating the 43-year-old man at the scene, before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

But, it has since been confirmed that the man, from Poole in Dorset, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 30.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday, July 1, charged with causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.

At this hearing, the victim was named as Andrew Nicholas.

Following this, Gwent Police has released a statement in regards to the incident.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were called to an assault in Monnow Street, Monmouth at around 1.15am on Sunday, June 26, after a man was found unconscious.

“Our officers attended along with Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics.

“The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital, however, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 30.”

Meanwhile, detective superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. His relatives are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigations continue, we encourage anyone with information which could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting log reference 2200213333 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Wainewright was remanded in custody after bail was refused.