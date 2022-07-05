INSPECTORS have praised a "highly effective" special school in Gwent for its high standards.

Crownbridge School, in Cwmbran, is Torfaen's only special school and also provides education for some pupils from Monmouthshire and Newport who have additional learning needs.

A team from inspection body Estyn was impressed during a recent visit, noting that staff were "sensitive to the needs of pupils and pupil well-being is at the heart of the school".

Teachers planned a "caring, nurturing environment" for learning and "relationships and interactions between staff and pupils are highly effective" at Crownbridge.

"The school's inclusive culture creates a nurturing space where pupils feel safe to express themselves," the team said in its report, adding that assemblies were "uplifting experiences that nearly all pupils engage in with passion, enthusiasm, and unbridled enjoyment".

The inspectors also found pupils' creative skills were a "particular strength" and students have "very positive attitudes to learning".

The school's leadership also won praise for its "clear vision for the future that is understood well by staff".

Leaders at Crownbridge take "a sensitive and meaningful approach to managing staff well-being" and "listen to the staff team and make positive changes".

And the school's links with the community was also praised as a success.

Its programme, Our Voice, "celebrates diversity and encourages empathy and inclusion throughout the school and within the locality", including a community project aimed at improving accessibility for disabled people.

School trips and other extra-curricular activities "make a valued contribution towards developing pupils’ self-confidence and creativity", the inspection team said.

Following the Estyn report, headteacher Bethan Moore said the inspectors' findings reflected the hard work of staff.

"I have great pleasure in being the headteacher of Crownbridge School and working with such a dedicated and successful team of staff and professionals," she said.

"All of the staff have the pupils best interest at the heart of everything they do. We pride ourselves on the exciting highly effective caring and learning environment that we provide for all pupils.

"It is a pleasure to read and feel very proud as it describes school as we all strive for it to be. [I am] looking forward to continuing to take the school forward in the future."