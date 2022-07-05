THE Mic Morris Torfaen 10k race will be taking place on Sunday, July 10 - and a number of road closures will be in place as a result.

Around 1,000 people are set to be taking part in the race, which sets off from Blaenavon at 9am.

Runners will then go down Cwmavon Road before joining Limekiln Road in Abersychan.

Then, it is on to Pontypool, where the finish line waits in Pontypool Park.

The route has been designed so that traffic can travel between Blaenavon and Pontypool, though a number of roads will be shut between 8am and 11.30am.

The roads are:

A4043 Cwmavon Road from the junction of Prince Street and New William Street in Blaenavon to Old Road in Abersychan Old Road;

Limekiln Road;

Freeholdland Road;

George Street;

Mill Road;

Hospital Road;

The northern section of Osbourne Road to its junction with Riverside;

Riverside;

Park Road leading up to Penygarn Road.

Side roads connected to these roads will not be formally closed but no vehicles will be allowed access to the route.

READ MORE:

Those who are affected by the closures, whether for travel or care responsibility reasons, should contact Torfaen Sports Development on 01633 628936 or email ben.jeffries@torfaen.gov.uk.

This is so that arrangements can be made for traffic management on the day.

Anybody who wants to volunteer at the event or anyone with sponsorship enquiries should contact the same phone number and email address.

Those who volunteer this year get free entry to the event next year.

Emergency services and local care providers have been notified and emergency vehicles and carers with ID can cross the roads without delay in the case of an incident or if they need to visit a client.

Event organiser and Torfaen Sports development officer, Ben Jeffries said: "We apologise in advance to anyone inconvenienced by the road closures, but hope the advance notice for the event allows residents to make alternative arrangements during the small window of closure.

"Information will also be posted to residents living on the closed roads.

"We will of course endeavour to open up each part of the route at the earliest opportunity.

"This year will mark the 10th edition of the race and it will be great to see people coming back out, enjoying themselves and competing outdoors again after a tough two years for everyone."

For more information, click here.