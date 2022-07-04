A PLAYGROUND in Woodfieldside, near Blackwood, has been set on fire for the second time in less than five months.
Firefighters from Aberbargoed Fire Station tackled the blaze, which broke out at the playground near Hall Street, at around 6.18pm on Saturday, July 2. The fire was put out by 6.43pm.
Penmaen councillor Roy Saralis said: “This playground is now going to be out of action for a heck of a long time.
“It’s a delightful area where a lot of money has been spent to upgrade it. You wonder whether or not it is money well spent on a facility, when it seems people get enjoyment out of destroying it.”
In March this year, the playground – which was only installed two years ago – was targeted by “mindless vandals”. Following the first attack, Cllr Saralis estimated that tens of thousands of damage had been caused.
Cllr Saralis said the council is still in the process of claiming money through insurance for the last arson attack on the playground.
No repairs were made to the playground between the first fire incident and the second.
The Labour councillor is currently appealing for any information in relation to the incident.
