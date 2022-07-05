THE team behind the Celtic Manor Resort have opened a shop in Newport city centre.

The Celtic Collection – which is the team behind Celtic Manor in Newport, The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff, and Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront in Pembrokeshire, and more – is currently recruiting for job roles in hospitality, leisure, and events.

And, as part of this recruitment drive, it has opened a dedicated 'job shop' above the Careers Wales office – opposite Newport Market – on 47/48 High Street.

The Celtic Collection has opportunities for a range of roles including:

Housekeeping;

Reception;

Bartending;

Chefs;

Green keepers;

Golf assistants;

Technicians;

Security officers;

Fitness consultants;

Drivers;

Sales executives;

Graphic designers.

The shop launch follows open days at the Celtic Manor Resorts and aims to reach a new group of people pursuing careers.

Group talent and development director, Hannah Elliott said:

“Putting ourselves right here in the heart of Newport city centre, we hope a lot of people will be encouraged to pop in. “They will be able to have an informal chat with our talent and development team who can discuss how we can fit a role around their lifestyle. “They may have never previously thought about working in hotels and hospitality, but this is a brilliant opportunity to start a conversation that might change someone’s life. “We offer a fantastic range of benefits to all employees and training structures to build rewarding careers within this exciting industry.”

There are also summer job vacancies for students.

“Whether people are looking for a short-term, casual role or they want to take their first steps towards a fulfilling new career, there has never been a better time to explore what we can offer,” added Ms Elliott.

The Celtic Collection Job Shop, on High Street in Newport, is open from around 9am to 4pm Monday – Thursday.

Alternatively visit celtic-manor.com/careers to find out more about the opportunities available.