A GWENT teenager has become the youngest guide dog puppy raiser in Wales.

Rowena Smith, 19, from Abergavenny, is raising black Labrador puppy Lilly for life as a guide dog.

She is raising the 13-week-old alongside mum Sheelagh Kerry. Ms Smith is raising the puppy alongside her job as a dog trainer in Cardiff.

Rowena Smith with Lilly. Rowena is Wales' youngest Guide Dogs puppy raiser

She said: “We volunteered jointly so that we could do this as a team. When I’m out, mum or dad will be at home, so it gives us more flexibility to look after a puppy.”

The family will spend a year teaching Lilly a range of behaviours with the support and guidance of Guide Dogs staff, to prepare her for the life skills she will need for a working career.

Lilly enjoys spending time on the family’s smallholding with chickens and 20 sheep. “Lilly is pretty good around them,” Ms Smith said. “The chickens are dog-savvy and will go on the attack, so you’ve got to be wary of them, not the other way round.

“Lilly loves to watch my mother feed the sheep.”

Lilly

Ms Smith believes others her age can be suited to being a puppy raiser. “Many take a gap year or are still living at home and that’s a good time to do it, before you start working properly. Young people are adaptable to new training ideas and less set in their ways.”

Ms Smith is aiming to make a career out of working with dogs. She said: “My friends were not surprised that I volunteered, because I’m always doing stuff with dogs. They are impressed and think it’s a really good thing.

“Some say it will be hard to hand her back when it’s time for her to go into further training, but I think it will be ok. You know from the start that you’re not keeping her.

“I’ve been to Finland working with sled dogs and huskies, and I plan to go back this winter.

“My mother will look after Lilly when I’m away, which is another good reason to apply jointly or as a family.”

Lilly has currently had limited experiences due to her age but has been attending a Guide Dogs puppy class and had a successful first trip to the supermarket.

Rowena with Lilly during a visit to the supermarket

Rachel Lord, Guide Dogs’ puppy development advisor, said of Lilly and Rowena’s first visit to a supermarket: “She walked to a perfect loose lead and had fun experiencing a new place. Rowena gave Lilly plenty of reassurance and breaks to sniff around, and Lilly’s happy little waggy tail told us she was quite comfortable with it all.”

Volunteers who are interested in becoming a puppy raiser need to have access to a car, be with the puppy for most of the day and be free to take the puppy to many varied environments, which can sometimes be busy and difficult.

They will also need a securely fenced garden. Basic equipment, veterinary and feeding expenses will be covered by Guide Dogs. Anyone interested can find out more by visiting https://bit.ly/39BxXF6