FUEL prices continue to rise in the UK, with protestors blocking part of the M4 in a show of anger on Monday.
There were 12 people arrested at the protest for driving too slowly - read more about that here.
The latest figures from Experian show the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre on Sunday, while the average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre.
Here we look at some of the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent...
The information below is listed on petrolprices.com on July 4.
Blaenau Gwent
Unleaded petrol
- Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) – 186.9p;
- Gulf Blaina (Central Garage) – 187.9p;
- Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage) – 189.9p;
- Rhymey Garage – 189.9p;
- Tesco Ebbw Vale – 190.9p;
- Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 190.9p.
Diesel
- Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) – 196.9p;
- Rhymney Garage – 196.9p;
- Tesco Ebbw Vales – 198.9p;
- Tesco Abertillery – 198.9p;
- Gulf Ebbw Vale (Festival Service Station) – 199.9p;
- Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 199.9p;
- Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage) – 199.9p;
- Gulf Tredegar (Roundabout Service Station) – 199.9p;
- Gulf Blaina – 199.9p.
Caerphilly
Unleaded petrol
- Asda Caerphilly – 186.7p;
- Texaco Nangarw Road – 187.9p;
- Texaco St Cenydd Road – 187.9p;
- Morrisons Caerphilly – 189.7p.
Diesel
- Asda Caerphilly - 195.7p;
- Morrisons Caerphilly – 197.7p;
- Texaco Nangarw Road – 197.9p;
- Texaco St Cenydd Road – 197.9p.
Monmouthshire
Unleaded petrol
- BP Abergavenny – 182.9p;
- Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station) – 187.9p;
- Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot) – 188.7p;
- BP Caldicot Road (Manor Garage) – 189.9p;
- M4 Magor RSS Motorway Service Area – 191.9p;
- BP Newport Road (MFG Chepstow) – 192.9p;
- Tesco Chepstow – 192.9p.
Diesel
- BP Abergavenny – 194.9p;
- Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station) – 195.9p;
- Esso Abergavenny – 197.9p;
- Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot) – 198.7p;
- BP Caldicot Road (Manor Garage) – 198.9p;
- Skirrid Mountain Garage – 199.9p;
- M4 Magor RSS Motorway Service Area – 199.9p;
- BP Newport Road (MFG Chepstow) - 199.9p;
- Tesco Chepstow – 199.9p.
Newport
Unleaded petrol
- Morrisons Rogerstone – 187.9p;
- Esso Corporation Road (Sinclair Services) – 188.9p;
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) – 188.9p;
- Asda Pillgwenlly – 189.7p;
- Asda Newport [Duffryn] – 189.7p.
Diesel
- Asda Pillgwenlly – 195.7p;
- Asda Newport [Duffryn] – 195.7p;
- Morrisons Rogerstone – 195.7p;
- Sainsburys Newport – 197.9p;
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Gaade) – 197.9p.
Torfaen
Unleaded petrol
- Morrisons Cwmbran – 189.9p;
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 189.9p;
- Texaco Commercial Street – 190.8p;
- Sainsburys Cwmbran – 190.9p.
Diesel
- Texaco Commercial Steet – 199.8p;
- Sainsburys Cwmbran – 199.9p;
- Morrisons Cwmbran – 199.9p;
- Shell Cwmbran – 199.9p;
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station) – 199.9p;
- Esso Pontypool – 199.9p;
- Gulf Pontypool (Albion Road Service Station) – 199.9p;
- Tesco Pontypool – 199.9p;
- Texaco Pontypool (Pavilion Service Station) - 199.9p.
Additional reporting by Bronwen Weatherby and Rod Minchin, PA
