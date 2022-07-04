ANOTHER seven monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Wales, it has today been confirmed.

Public Health Wales has today - Monday, July 4 - issued the update, which brings the total number of cases up to 16.

It is the largest single increase of the virus in Wales to date.

At this time, it is not known where in the nation the cases have been identified, with no further information being released “to protect patient confidentiality”.

But, it has been confirmed that “the cases are being managed appropriately”.

It is unclear exactly when the new cases were reported, with Public Health Wales issuing updates twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays, but, with no additional cases reported last Thursday - June 30 - it is understood that they have been identified in July.

As of Thursday June 30, there are 1,235 confirmed cases in the UK.

But, with these addition seven cases in Wales, along with any new cases elsewhere in the UK, the total is now set to be larger.

What has Public Health Wales said?





Sue Mably, consultant in public health, for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (July 4) confirming that seven additional cases of monkeypox have been identified in Wales.

“This brings the total in Wales to 16.

“The cases are being managed appropriately.

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patients will be disclosed.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?





According to Public Health Wales, if you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

fever;

a headache;

muscle aches;

backache;

swollen glands;

shivering (chills);

exhaustion.

A rash usually appears one-to-five days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals, hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The symptoms usually clear up in two-to-four weeks.