YESTERDAY, Monday, a group of protestors caused traffic chaos by blockading the Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 to protest rising fuel prices.

In the process, 12 people were arrested for driving slower than 30mph.

The police had given a legal notice to the organisers which said vehicles taking part in the protest could not drive that slowly.

We asked Argus readers on Facebook if they supported the protests, and it's fair to say opinions were divided. Although a slim majority appeared to support the protestors, others said it should have been more directly targeted at policy makers.

Clair Webb said: "Definitely yes! People too quick to moan about the inflation of fuel and then aren’t prepared to make a stand or stand by those who do! Good job guys."

Others were also quick to decry those who disagreed with the protest.

Nikki Rice said: "At least they got off their backsides and tried to do something about it apart from sitting on social media moaning about it and I'm sure if it did work all you moaning about one day disruption would be rubbing your hands with saving some money on your fuel.

"If people want things to change they have to make a stand.

"Shame they didn't bring the whole of the country to a standstill."

However, a lot of those that disagreed with the protests pointed to where it took place, with many saying the fact that it took place more than 100 miles away from Westminster meant it only really affected ordinary people.

Kevin Davidge said: "Full respect for taking action but they should be disrupting the lives of the people who can do something about the problem; not our lives."

Jo-Anne Dickenson agreed, saying: "The only people being affected are the ones they say they are trying to help.

"How is blocking a major route into and out of Wales going to get the petrol price reduced?

"Like someone else said they should be blocking access or protesting outside the houses of the people who make these decisions.

"Or blocking the petrol refinery like they did many years ago."

Jim Hamish-Wilson said: "All they did was cause trouble for people trying to work and earn money.

"[I] think they have pissed more people off than gained support, right motive wrong action."

Some, like Darren Nash, proposed alternative methods of protest that they believe would have been more effective.

Mr Nash said: "Can't understand how blocking a bridge works better than the idea of blocking petrol stations (apart from blue light and NHS staff) or stopping tankers filling them up."

Regardless, the protest is a clear example of discontent towards those setting fuel prices in the UK.

More protests could be on the way if concessions are not made, which would please some Argus readers.

Ian Lewis perhaps summed this attitude up best when he said: "We need more protests so the forgotten people, the workers, can have their say."