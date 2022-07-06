A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER PHILLIP SIMON SWEETLAND, 31, of Maple Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in possession or custody of a Japanese Tosa dog on December 2, 2021 to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied.

An order was made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months the dog called Yuka will be destroyed.

LEE HOLT, 43, of New Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 146 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was ordered to pay £1,142 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

SALLY JANE COLE, 52, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on April 20.

KARL ANTHONY BROOME, 50, of Beaufort Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention on Christchurch Road and Victoria Avenue on November 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

PAUL STEVEN WILLIAMS, 45, of Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

MEIRION EVANS, 47, of Rhiw Melin, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £881 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly on December 21, 2021.

CATHERINE LOUISE BATTRICK , 49, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES GARY BRIMBLE, 43, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and sending via a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Tredegar on March 10.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG WALTERS, 23, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance on Duffryn Drive on February 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN WOOLF, 26, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUGUREL COVACIU, 29, of Morgan Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL FELKIN, 54, of Goossens Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAYNE WILFRED, 63, of Bridling Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

YIKALO TESFAYOHANNES-ABRHA, 29, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on January 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.