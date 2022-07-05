A DEAF teenager has been reported missing.

16-year-old Tammy is missing from Congresbury, in England, but enquiries by police have suggested she may have travelled to Cardiff, Wales.

It’s “out of character for her to be away from home and not in touch with her family” according to Avon and Somerset Police who also report that Tammy is “without her necessary medication”.

Tammy has been missing from Congresbury since Saturday, July 2, and was last seen at 11am. It has been suggested she may have travelled to Cardiff on that day.

Tammy – who is deaf and lip-reads – is white and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing:

A floral embroidered cardigan;

Dark blue roll-up jeans;

Black Dr Martens with pink laces.

Avon and Somerset Police, sharing a missing person appeal, wrote: “It’s out of character for her to be away from home and not in touch with her family, and she’s without her necessary medication.

“Tammy – if you see this, please get in touch, your family are worried about you.

South Wales Police have shared the appeal, adding:

“Enquiries suggest she may have travelled to Cardiff the same day.”

Anybody who sees Tammy or knows where is should call 999 and quote reference 5222157845.

If people know where she may be they are urged to call 101.