WORK has started to transform a retail unit in Newport city centre into a pop-up library.

Central Library and Museum will be closing for several months from July 23 while work takes place in the building to create an “information hub”.

While it is closed, residents will still be able access a range of library services in a colourful and welcoming space in the Kingsway Centre.

Councillor Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to secure a unit not far from the John Frost Square building.

“It means we can continue to provide lending services in the city centre as well as access to the public computers and some family research resources.

“We recognise that some people will miss visiting the Museum and Art Gallery while it is temporarily closed, but a ‘pop-up’ equivalent is not possible due to the nature of the exhibits and art works.

“However, when they return I’m sure visitors will appreciate the refurbishment of the ground floor reception area into a more pleasant environment.”

Following the completion of the work, some services which were based at the Information Station will be delivered from the newly refurbished building. The council’s contact centre staff will also be based there.

The move follows the decision to let two floors of the former railway station in Queensway to Tramshed Tech to create coworking space for start-up businesses in the digital, tech and creative sectors.

Upper floors of the building are already occupied by Cardiff University’s prestigious National Software Academy making the former railway station home to the cutting-edge digital entrepreneurs of the future.