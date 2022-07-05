A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged with rape and sex assault offences.

Neal Jones, 43, of Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, is accused of two counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between May and June.

No plea was entered during the defendant's appearance at Cardiff Crown Court.

A provisional trial date of November 28 was set by Judge Timothy Petts.

Jones was told a plea and trial preparation hearing might take place on Friday.