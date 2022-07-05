PLANS for a weekend road closure on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road have been changed.

Originally, contractors Costain announced a full weekend closure on the section of the road between Brynmawr and Gilwern, from 7am on Saturday July 9, through to 7pm on Sunday, July 10.

But, in an update on Tuesday, Costain said the time required for the closure had been reduced to one day.

The same section of the road will now be closed on Saturday, July 9 only, from 7am until 7pm.

Diversions

The upcoming closure will be in place from the A465 roundabout at Brynmawr through to the roundabout at Gilwern, as was originally planned.

A diversion route will direct drivers south through Brynmawr, beyond Abertillery, as far as Crumlin.

From here, the A472 will be used eastbound as far as Pontypool, before vehicles will be directed north on the A4042 to Abergavenny.

The A465 can be rejoined at Abergavenny west to Gilwern.

The Brynmawr roundabout will remain accessible for westbound traffic on the A465.