Police in the north of England have issued an appeal for a missing Gwent man who was last seen on the weekend.

Cumbria Police have issued the appeal in a bid to trace Richard Miles.

The 44-year-old, who is said to be from “Gwent, Wales”, was last seen in the Wasdale area of the Lake District on Saturday (July 2).

According to police, Richard is known to hike, and as such, may be in the Scarfell Pike area.

However, it is also thought that he could “be hiking at a different location.”

Richard was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, grey short sleeve t shirt and long black shorts.

Police are asking anyone who has information as to Richard’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, or by dialling 999 in an emergency.

Richard has also been asked to contact police himself if he sees the appeal, to let them know that he is safe and well.

Anyone who contacts the force is asked to quote log reference number 21 of July 4.

