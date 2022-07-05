A CINEMA in Blackwood has ban patrons from wearing formalwear for screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Maxime Cinema, based on the High Street in Blackwood, took the decision after disruption was caused due to a TikTok trend.

The trend, called #Gentleminions, involves people - mostly teenage boys - dressing up in formalwear to screenings of the new Minions film, and loudly applauding at points of the film as well as copying the signature hand gesture of villainous protagonist Gru.

It is unclear how the trend first originated, but it has been embraced by people all over the world.

Several cinemas in the UK have also banned formalwear for screenings of the film.

In a statement on social media and on the cinema website, a spokesperson for the Maxime said: "We always welcome everyone to visit our cinemas to enjoy a film.

"However due to a current trend linked to #Gentleminions, with corresponding disruption and unwarranted behaviour towards our team within screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru, we highlight that the decision of the management to allow entry into the cinema is final.

"Please be advised that anyone attending Minions wearing formal attire will not be allowed entry into the screening. Thank you for your assistance."

READ MORE:

Cinema chain Cineworld, which has a number of locations in Gwent, are not banning formal attire.

A Cineworld spokeswoman said: "All minions are welcome in our cinemas, but any who partake in despicable behaviour will be asked to leave if they disrupt the enjoyment of others."