A MAN has pleaded not guilty to stealing bicycles worth more than £4,000 during burglaries at Newport’s former art college building.
John Binding, 51, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport, denied eight counts of burglary during a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the alleged offences are claimed to have taken place in April at the old art college building, which was converted into flats.
Binding is due to face trial on November 3.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Timothy Petts.
