A TECHNOLOGY firm in Newport could be on the move across the city if plans for a new factory are approved this week.

SPTS makes semiconductor equipment at its current base near the Coldra roundabout, but the company is expected to outgrow the site by next year and is now eyeing a move that could create nearly 300 new jobs.

Under revised plans submitted to Newport City Council, SPTS is hoping to build a new factory on a brownfield site in Imperial Way, Duffryn.

The proposed facility could accommodate 460 staff initially, and has been designed to support a total of 650 staff, based on the firm's projected future growth in the next few years. SPTS currently employs 360 people in Newport.

The firm submitted plans previously, but then announced the initial idea "no longer met their requirements and revisions to design and layout were necessary", planning documents show.

The new proposal is for a slightly larger building that will take up largely the same 4.2-hectare plot of land.

An artist's impression of the proposed SPTS site in Imperial Way, Newport. Picture: SPTS via Newport City Council

Planners have assessed the proposed factory as having no impact on the nearby community because "there are no immediate residential neighbours to the site that would give rise to any concerns".

The nearest neighbours are approximately 300 metres away and are separated from the factory site by other buildings, roads and trees.

The isolated, industrial location of the proposed factory also means that "despite the large scale and height of the building there are no significant concerns with respect to the building being overbearing, impacting upon privacy or resulting in a loss of light to the nearest residential amenity".

Among the issues raised during consultation are those of environmental agency Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which highlighted the need to provide habitat for the shrill carder bee - "the rarest bumblebee in the UK" - which is found in the nearby Gwent Levels.

NRW has recommended SPTS create "areas of flower-rich grassland", using local wildflower mixes, around the site if the factory is built.

The council's head of highway services has objected to the plans, saying there isn't enough parking provided for the factory's workers.

While the plans include provision for 438 spaces, the current designs mean there will be a shortfall of 40 spaces in line with city council rules, they calculated.

Newport City Council has recommended planners approve the application, subject to several conditions.

"Overall, it is considered that on balance the proposed development would have significant economic benefits and would not cause unacceptable impact on the environment or surrounding lands uses," the planners said in their report. "The proposed development represents a sustainable development which accords with national policy and the Newport Local Development Plan 2011-2026."

The council's planning committee will meet on Wednesday to make a decision on the proposal.