ONE man has been arrested after a crash involving two lorries in an industrial estate near Crumlin left one man in hospital.

The crash occurred at around 12.30pm on Monday, July 4, at Parkway, Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate.

Two lorries were involved in the incident and one of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He is still in custody.

A large amount of emergency services attended the incident, with workers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance attending.

A 55-year-old man from Caerphilly was injured in the incident and was taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition.

What Gwent Police said

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Parkway, Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate at around 12.30pm on Monday, July 4.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two lorries.

"Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance also attended.

"A 55-year-old man from Caerphilly was taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, for treatment and is in a stable condition.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody."