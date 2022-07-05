THE Welsh Mountain Zoo, National Zoo of Wales, has welcomed its first sea lion pup in 18 years, an adorable female, named Cali.

This is the first pup for mum, Sofia, (with dad, Casper), who has taken wonderfully to motherhood, nurturing and caring for her newborn.

The Zoo has been home to sea lions for some 45 years, but has been without new babies for almost two decades.

Peter Litherland, collection manager, at the Welsh Mountain Zoo said: “Cali is a lovely young pup who is displaying all of the signs that we would want and expect. She is suckling lots, actively swimming on her own and getting more and more independent by the day."

He added: “She is becoming incredibly confident and playful, swim past her. She’s also becoming more vocal by the day. Her call sounds almost sheep like and is very sweet – we are all very taken with her here at the Zoo!”