ONE man has been charged after a string of arrests during a fuel price protest on the M4 and second Severn crossing.

Protesters took to the motorway on Monday morning for a "go slow" demonstration that involved several groups of vehicles being driven at low speeds to slow down traffic.

Police made 12 arrests over the course of the morning after, they said, protesters failed to comply with a pre-served legal notice imposing conditions on their demonstration.

This included a provision that the protesters drive at a minimum of 30mph.

Four people were arrested at around 8.30am and another eight were arrested at around 10.45am.

All 12 were arrested on the grounds of "breaching the legal notice by driving at under 30 mph for a prolonged amount of time", Gwent Police said.

The force told the Argus today (Tuesday) a 36-year-old man from Bristol has since been charged on suspicion of organising a public procession and knowingly failing to comply with the legal notice imposed.

Two other people have been cautioned for breaching the conditions of the legal notice.

The other nine people have been released under investigation.

They are:

A 41-year-old women from Torfaen;

A 20-year-old man from Cardiff;

A 20-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff;

A 32-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff;

A 33-year-old man from South Gloucestershire;

A 44-year-old man from Bath and North East Somerset;

A 45-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot;

A 46-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot;

A 46-year-old women from Rhondda Cynon Taff.

What have the police said about the protest?





Speaking on Monday, Gwent Police chief superintendent Tom Harding said: “The right to protest under UK law must be balanced with the rights of the wider community who may be affected.

“By implementing restrictions on the moving protest, we aimed to protect the public and local communities.

“Along with partners, we identified that failing to comply with the legal notice requirements would lead to emergency and critical services being restricted therefore posing a risk to local communities, action was taken when I deemed these risks existed.

“We are aware of other driving offences, not connected to the protest, such as the use of a mobile phone whilst driving. These offences will be dealt with appropriately.

“I would like to thank the partners involved, including, the Welsh Ambulance Service, the National Health Service, Welsh Blood Service, National Highways, Traffic Wales, Avon and Somerset Police and South Wales Police, for supporting us to maintain public safety during this morning’s protest.

Having led this operation for a number of forces, I would like to thank all officers and staff involved in the protest today. They have shown professionalism, whilst working in a challenging and potentially dangerous environment.

“Finally, thank you to the public for their patience and understanding.”