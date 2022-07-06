NEWPORT'S newest hotel is open for business, and is once again looking for staff.

Located in the city centre, the Mercure Hotel opened inside the city’s tallest building – Chartist Tower, on May 13.

And now, with customers headed into the hotel’s 135 rooms, bar and restaurant, hotel bosses are now looking to expand on their workforce.

Later this week, a recruitment open day will be held at the hotel, in a bid to find new employees for the 15-storey hotel.

This includes front of house roles, housekeeping, and hospitality staff in the bar and kitchen.

According to a representative from the hotel, the move comes “due to our expanding business at the Mercure Hotel”.

The recruitment open day is set to take place on Thursday, July 7, from 2pm to 6pm.

A mixture of group and individual interviews are set to take place, and applicants are advised to bring a copy of their CV with them.

The recruitment day is open to attend without any appointments.

What has been said about the recruitment drive?





Confirming news of the upcoming recruitment day, a representative from the hotel told the Argus: “Due to our expanding business at the Mercure Hotel, Newport we will be holding a recruitment open day on Thursday, July 7, between 2pm and 6pm.

“We are looking for people who would like to become part of a great team and work within a brand new hotel full of exciting opportunities, within the Hospitality Industry.

“Group Interviews and individual interviews will be held. Please bring a copy of your up to date CV.

“Appointments not required.

“Please come along and show us the great qualities you can add to our team at the Mercure Hotel, Newport.”

Read more: Review - Inside the new Mercure Hotel in Newport

What positions are available?





The full list of positions available can be found below: