NEWPORT Market’s underground vaults have "endless opportunities" if conversion plans are approved, the site's owners have said.

The vaults are underneath the historic building, which dates back to the 1800s, and reopened in March 2022 following a huge redevelopment project by LoftCo.

The building houses a large food court, food and retail stalls, with people able to book upstairs, a front area, or part of the food court for events.

But, just below, lingers something that looks like a scene from Doctor Who (probably because it is one of many places in Newport which has been used as a filming location for the BBC show).

However, if all goes to plan, the vaults will be given a new lease of life.

LoftCo has submitted plans to Newport City Council to bring the space back into use, transforming it into shops, restaurants, offices, health and leisure businesses.

But, with Newport City Council holding an ownership interest in Newport Market, developer LoftCo’s application is required to go before the council planning committee later today, Wednesday. Read more on that here.

On Tuesday, July 5, event manager at Newport Market, Sasha Masters, showed reporter Leah Powell around the space and spoke about LoftCo’s ambitions for the vaults.

"The opportunities are endless,"

said Ms Masters of the space, which used to be used as jail overflow and also to bring livestock into the market.

The vaults have two entrances, with plans to introduce businesses, a bar, a dining area - all while retaining historical elements such as the brickwork.

Ms Masters suggested - if the plans are approved - work will begin this August, with the aim to have it complete by November.

The work would include one of the vaults being coverted into a dining room space with a chandelier, offering a 10-course meal in the unique destination. There will also be a kitchen, bar, and toilet facilities.

Other plans for the area include the possibility of:

Beauty salons;

Retro gaming arcade;

Tattoo parlour;

Office spaces.

Work to brign the vaults back into use would include protections against damp and flooding, raising low arches for safe access, replacing the lift shaft with toilets, installing a new lift, and installing new lighting, ventilation, and heating systems.