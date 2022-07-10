A POPULAR family-run restaurant in Newport has been put up for sale, ahead of its closure.

The owners of Villa Dino on Chepstow Road confirmed that after 37 years, they would be stepping down from the business – but only after they manage to sell up.

And now that process appears to have taken a step forward, with the premises going up for sale, courtesy of Number One Real Estate of Newport.

At this time, offers over £500,000 are being considered for the restaurant, which also comes with decent sized living accommodation up above.

And, with so much real estate up for grabs, it is fair to say that this one comes with a great deal of potential.

What’s so good about this one?





Taking over a well-established, and by all accounts well-liked restaurant, certainly carries some risks.

But, while anyone who purchases the home of Villa Dino has a great deal of history to potentially live up to, the facilities provide a decent framework.

The ground floor is home to a restaurant which was most recently renovated in 2020.

The restaurant is said to require little in the way of work (Credit: Number One Real Estate)

As a result, the restaurant and kitchen areas are both modern in look and design.

According to the selling agent: “with easy access for customers via a gated courtyard to the front and on street parking available, the restaurant is in a prime position for footfall, surrounded by various local shops, cafes, and convenience stores.”

The ground floor consists of the main dining area, along with a sizeable bar and toilet facilities.

The restaurant entrance, including the bar (Credit: Number One Real Estate)

There is also an industrial kitchen, along with further store rooms to the rear of the premises.

As a result, it seems fair to describe it as a site with commercial potential.

Upstairs, there is a three bedroom family apartment.

Living space above the restaurant (Credit: Number One Real Estate)

In addition, there is a lounge/dining room, family bathroom, and kitchen, along with a rooftop garden terrace.

There is also an additional sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and shower room which could either be merged into the existing property, or utilised completely separately.

Outside, there is allocated parking to the rear for two cars, with further on street parking available in the surrounding area.

What has been said about the closure of the restaurant?





Last month, Villa Dino owner Dino took to social media, to announce his retirement. He said: “They say ‘All good things come to an end’ and now it’s our turn.

“After much consideration, Tracey and I have decided that it’s time for us to retire to have some well-deserved time with our family.

"The last 37 years at Villa Dino, and The Conca D’oro before that, have given us so many memories. We’ve had good times and bad, the worst being the past few years during Covid, when we didn’t know what the future would hold. Yet we made it through, but it made us realise that we have missed out on valuable time with our family so we want to retire whilst we have time to enjoy it.

“But fear not, it will be business as usual until we actually sell so please don’t be a stranger.

“Nothing will change until a sale is completed, we’ll still be here with our great staff and the food you know and love. We would love to see all of you before the time comes for us to close the door for good.

“We thank you for all the support you have given us over the years and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Villa Dino can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01633 492777.