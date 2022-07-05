SAJID Javid has resigned as health secretary in an open letter to the prime minister.
In a letter to Boris Johnson, following last month’s vote of confidence he said “it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too”.
I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022
It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp
The resignation comes as Boris Johnson has been forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.
Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.
Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher his government role and said: “I apologise for it.”
