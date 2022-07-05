FOLLOWING news that both Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have resigned, has Boris Johnson stood down as prime minister?

Before Sunak departed as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday, Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary in letters to the PM.

The resignations came as Boris Johnson has been forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.. Credit: PA

Has Boris Johnson resigned?

Boris Johnson is yet to comment on either of the resignations.

Nor has the prime minister organised a press conference or issued a resignation of his own.

With two resignations this evening, the British public is left asking questions including if the prime minister will also resign.

Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after speaking to reporters in his Commons office.

He was joined in No 10 by the ultra-loyal culture secretary Nadine Dorries and chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris as he assessed the significance of the Cabinet revolt against his leadership.

While we aren’t sure, winning the no-confidence vote that Johnson faced on June 6 means he didn’t get ousted and as a result, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

However, reports that "several" letters of no confidence were submitted to the 1922 Committee on Tuesday alone which could lead to a second no confidence vote.

MP Resignations under Boris Johnson

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

In a letter to the PM, Javid wrote: "It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too”.

In Sunak's own resignation, the Chancellor said: “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

More Cabinet ministers will resign and the Prime Minister will be shown the door, Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has said.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the MP for North West Leicestershire said: “I guess they (Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid) finally got where much of the party got weeks if not months ago, that we just can’t carry on like this. What a shambles. It has been a shambles.”

When asked what he thinks prompted Mr Javid and Mr Sunak to resign, Mr Bridgen said: “The Pincher situation and the Prime Minister shown to have been lying again.”

On whether he thinks Boris Johnson will resign, the Tory MP said “he will be shown the door” and claimed more Cabinet ministers will resign.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to quit.

A source close to Mr Raab said he was “loyal” to Mr Johnson, while an ally of Ms Patel said “she’s staying”.

