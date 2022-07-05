Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have resigned this evening.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

He added: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said, in an incendiary letter, that the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was not competent or “acting in the national interest”.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.

The double resignation comes as Boris Johnson was forced to apologise over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher his government role and said: “I apologise for it.”

Full list of resignations under Boris Johnson

MP Andrew Murrison has also resigned from his post as trade envoy to Morocco, sharing his resignation letter on Twitter.

Mr Murrison’s resignation letter states that the implications of Lord McDonald’s letter on Tuesday morning, that the Prime Minister had been briefed about Chris Pincher’s conduct, were the “last straw in the rolling chaos of the past six months”.

“Others must square, as best they can, their continuing enjoyment of your patronage with their personal sense of decency, honour and integrity, but I no longer can,” he wrote.

“Your position has become unrecoverable. I strongly urge you to resign.”

MP Bim Afolami also joins them in resigning.

Tory MP for Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, who previously backed Boris Johnson in June’s confidence vote, has said she is no longer able to support the Prime Minister and has also chosen to resign.

MP Jonathan Gullis announced his resignation at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Has Boris Johnson resigned?





With two resignations this evening, the British public is left asking questions including if the Prime Minister will also resign.

While we aren’t sure, winning the no-confidence vote that Johnson faced on June 6 means he didn’t get ousted and as a result, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

More Cabinet ministers will resign and the Prime Minister "will be shown the door", Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has said.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the MP for North West Leicestershire said: “I guess they (Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid) finally got where much of the party got weeks if not months ago, that we just can’t carry on like this. What a shambles. It has been a shambles.”

When asked what he thinks prompted Mr Javid and Mr Sunak to resign, Mr Bridgen said: “The Pincher situation and the Prime Minister shown to have been lying again.”

On whether he thinks Boris Johnson will resign, the Tory MP said “he will be shown the door” and claimed more Cabinet ministers will resign.

Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister, and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to quit.

A source close to Mr Raab said he was “loyal” to Mr Johnson, while an ally of Ms Patel said “she’s staying”.

Who is in support of Boris Johnson?





Alister Jack, Scotland Secretary, said in a statement that he was “sorry to see good colleagues resign”, but “I fully support the Prime Minister”.

Nadine Dorries, Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Secretary wrote on Twitter that she was “100 (emoji) behind Boris Johnson, the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right”.

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, is also backing the Prime Minister according to an ally who said she was “100% behind the PM”.