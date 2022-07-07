A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ALEX JAY RICHARDS, 19, of Lon Robin Goch, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £177 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in possession or custody of a pitbull terrier dog on November 25, 2021, to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied.

An order was made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months the dog called Ottis will be destroyed.

KEELEY HUGH, aged 22, of Handel Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on December 15, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Couple jailed for 10 years after mum’s face slashed and her kids threatened

CALLAN MATHER, 22, of Cae Perllan Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerau Road on January 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS WATKINS, 26, of Church View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAJJAD ALI, 45, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Cyril Street on November 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,080 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Ex-postman jailed for burglary at Newport International Sports Village

COLIN WITCHARD, 74, of Oak Tree Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAM METHUEN, 29, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Merthyr Road on November 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £284 in fines, costs and a surcharge.