BORIS Johnson has issued a response after Rishi Sunak resigned from his role as Chancellor on Tuesday, leading to a mass resignation.

The prime minister has said that he was “sorry” to have received Mr Sunak’s resignation letter and praised his “outstanding service”.

The Chancellor resigned shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening, shortly after health secretary Sajid Javid.

It leaves a major role empty in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet since Steve Barclay takes up his new role of health secretary and plunges the prime minister into one of the most serious crises of his leadership.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

Boris Johnson replies to Rishi Sunak's resignation

In a letter, the prime minister wrote: “Dear Rishi, I was sorry to receive your letter resigning from the Government.

“You have provided outstanding service to the country through the most challenging period for our economy in peacetime history”.

He noted the furlough scheme, Mr Sunak’s work on post-pandemic economic recovery and to repair public finances, as well as tax cuts.

“I have enormously valued your advice and deep commitment to public service and will miss working with you in government,” he concluded.

Boris Johnson responds to Sajid Javid's resignation

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

Boris Johnson has told Sajid Javid he was “sorry” to receive his resignation letter as health secretary and suggested his Government would “continue to deliver” plans for the NHS.

In a brief letter, the prime minister wrote: “Dear Saj, Thank you for your letter this evening tendering your resignation. I was very sorry to receive it.

“You have served this Government, and the people of the United Kingdom, with distinction.”

Mr Johnson noted Mr Javid’s work to tackle Covid backlogs and other plans for the health service, and vowed that “the Government will continue to deliver on them”.

“You will be greatly missed, and I look forward to your contribution from the backbenches,” he concluded.

Has Boris Johnson resigned?





Boris Johnson has only commented on the Chancellor's resignation.

The prime minister has also not organised a press conference or issued a resignation of his own.

He has appointed Steve Barclay as the new health secretary.

With two resignations this evening, the British public is left asking questions including if the prime minister will also resign.

Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after speaking to reporters in his Commons office.

He was joined in No 10 by the ultra-loyal culture secretary Nadine Dorries and chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris as he assessed the significance of the Cabinet revolt against his leadership.

While we aren’t sure, winning the no-confidence vote that Johnson faced on June 6 means he didn’t get ousted and as a result, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

However, reports that "several" letters of no confidence were submitted to the 1922 Committee on Tuesday alone which could lead to a second no confidence vote.