BORIS Johnson will face a double round of questioning in what will be a tough day for the prime minister with both Prime Minister’s Question’s and the parliamentary Liaison Committee scheduled for Wednesday.
It comes as Mr Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in No 10 as ministers and aides continue to quit his Government in protest at his leadership.
On Wednesday, Will Quince resigned as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the prime minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.
Laura Trott quit as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”.
Their resignations on Wednesday morning followed a string of departures from the Government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts.
What time does PMQs start today?
Prime Minister's Questions will start at its usual time of midday and is expected to run for around half an hour.
You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.
