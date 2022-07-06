A PERSON was hospitalised following an incident which saw a Newport road cordoned off yesterday evening.
Emergency services were at the scene of an incident near East Usk Road, in Newport, yesterday – July 5 – evening.
Gwent Police cordoned off a section of road, near The Neon on Clarence Place and the railway bridge, while they were at the scene.
Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, with one person treated on scene before being taken to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.
A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service said:
"We were called at approximately 5.40pm on July 5, to an incident on East Usk Road in Newport.
“We deployed two rapid response vehicles carrying advanced paramedic practitioners and an emergency ambulance to the scene.
“One patient was conveyed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment."
Gwent Police has been contacted for comment.
