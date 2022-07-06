A TEENAGER in Newport has been hospitalised after suffering “stab wounds to the face”, it has been confirmed.

The emergency services were scrambled to an area of the city between Town Bridge and Caerleon Road yesterday evening - Tuesday, July 5 - at around 5.35pm.

It came following reports of disorder involving a number of people.

Today, Gwent Police has confirmed that during this incident, a 17-year-old male from the local area suffered stab wounds to the face.

He was treated at the scene by crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and taken to the University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

His injuries have been described by police as “minor.”

A police cordon was spotted in place in the Clarence Place area, while investigations into the incident started.

This investigation remains ongoing, with a representative from the police saying that they are working to “establish the circumstances around the incident”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information as to the circumstances surrounding the disorder, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 2200224469.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “Yesterday, Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 5.35pm, officers responded to a report of disorder between several people on the town bridge and Caerleon Road area of Newport.

“A 17-year-old man from the area sustained minor stab wounds to the face and was taken to University Hospital of Wales for treatment.

“Officers are currently investigating the report to establish the circumstances around the incident but are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: 2200224469.”

What did the ambulance service say?





Earlier today, the Welsh Ambulance Service released a statement in regards to their involvement in the incident.

A spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 5.40pm this evening, July 5, to an incident on East Usk Road in Newport.

“We deployed two rapid response vehicles carrying Advanced Paramedic Practitioners and an emergency ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was conveyed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment."