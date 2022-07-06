A TEENAGER with links to Newport has been reported missing.

Gwent Police has this morning - Wednesday, July 6) -issued a missing person appeal for Iestyn Fullalove.

The 15-year-old from Abergavenny has been missing for more than a week, having last been seen in the Monmouthshire town at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Officers are said to be “concerned for his welfare”.

Iestyn has been described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7ins tall and with red hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy coat.

Additionally, he is known to have links to the Newport, Cardiff, and Pontypridd areas of South Wales.

Anyone with information as to Iestyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 2200216452.

Alternatively, they can be contacted on social media.

Gwent Police have also asked that Iestyn himself come forward to let them know that he is safe and well.

Police appeal in full

The Gwent Police missing persons appeal reads: “We’re appealing for information to find Iestyn Fullalove who has been reported as missing.

“Iestyn, 15, was last seen in Abergavenny at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 28, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7ins tall and has red hair.

“Iestyn was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy coat.

“He has links to the Newport, Cardiff and Pontypridd areas.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2200216452.

“You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Iestyn is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.”