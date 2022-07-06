A MAN has been charged over allegations of sharing private images without consent, and stalking allegations.
Gary Fleming, 33, of Welland Circle, Bettws, Newport, did not enter pleas when he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
Judge Timothy Petts set a provisional trial date of December 6.
Fleming was granted conditional bail.
